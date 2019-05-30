József Vida confirms TV2 purchase

MTI – Econews

Hungarian businessman József Vida will acquire the TV2 Groupʼs media portfolio pending approval from the Competition Office (GVH), the commercial television broadcaster said on Wednesday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

As announced earlier, Vida is making the acquisition through his trust, Abraham Goldmann Bizalmi Vagyonkezelő, TV2 said. The broadcaster did not disclose the transaction price, citing business confidentiality.

TV2ʼs media portfolio includes 14 television channels, including the flagship TV2, FEM3, Mozi+ and Spíler1 TV.

Vida is chairman-CEO of Takarékbank, the "central bank" for Hungaryʼs integrated network of savings cooperatives. He also has his own investments in the financial sector, banking, IT, real estate, and financial consulting.

TV2 was acquired in 2015 by Andrew G. Vajna, the Hungarian-born Hollywood producer and government commissioner for the film industry, who died in January, aged 74. Changes at TV2 began shortly after his death, as Dirk Gerkens, who acted as CEO, left his position by mutual agreement, replaced by Miklós Vaszily.