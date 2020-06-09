IT Services Hungary to rebrand as Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions

Bence Gaál

IT Services Hungary (ITSH) will rebrand as Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions, aiming to streamline the German mother company’s international b2b telecommunications business structure, to enhance cooperation efficiency within the company group, and to improve customer service, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

As a spin-out of the Hungarian company, Deutsche Telekom IT and Telecommunications Hungary Kft. will be formed as of July 1. Afterwards, the remaining part of ITSH will be renamed Deutsche Telekom Systems Solutions Hungary Kft., effective October 1.

The two companies will be present in the job market under the joint brand name Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions.

The company says that the changes will have no impact on the Hungarian subsidiary’s strategy and growth targets, adding that its local leadership welcomes the development of the international structure and expects even more efficient cooperation between markets.

"The international restructuring will make cooperation simpler and more transparent within the company group," ITSH managing director Erik Slooten said. "After the separation of telecommunications-related services, the entire Deutsche Telekom group including its Hungarian subsidiaries will be able to react to business customers’ TC needs in an even more agile way. Locally, high-quality work will continue along our existing business strategy: we will carry on pursuing more complex projects and added value."

Mariann Mészáros, vice president human resources at ITSH added, "Becoming Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions is an indication of commitment towards the shared values of the DT Group – customer focus, being technologically curious and acting as one team. We want to further encourage our present and future colleagues to create value together for customers and the industry. Also, the streamlined structure will well support them in utilizing and improving their knowledge and expertise in an inspiring international environment or even global projects."