IT Services Hungary to add 200 jobs at service center

MTI – Econews

IT Services Hungary, a member of the Deutsche Telekom group, will add more than 200 jobs at its service center in Pécs by the end of next year, Managing Director Christopher Wilson said Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

IT Services Hungary employs 540 people at present, Wilson said at a press conference held in a new wing of the service center.

The 1,800 square-meter wing was completed at a cost of HUF 350 million, MTI added.

IT Services Hungary posted net revenues of over HUF 50 billion in 2015, rising last year to HUF 55 bln. Its profit before tax amounted to HUF 2.3 bln and over HUF 2.2 bln in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

