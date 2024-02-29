Wizz Air Named Official Carrier for Hungarian Olympic Team
Wizz Air will be the official airline for Hungarians competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris under an agreement signed in Budapest on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The agreement was signed by Wizz Air CEO József Váradi and Hungarian Olympic Committee head Zsolt Gyulay.
Ahead of the signing, Gyulay said the Hungarian Olympic Committee had negotiated with a number of airlines, but Wizz Air's offer was "by far the best".
Váradi said Wizz Air would strive to meet the needs of Hungarian athletes during the games with "maximum flexibility", allowing them to focus their energy on competing.
