The team, consisting of 39 athletes across 13 sports, secured an impressive 15 medals—5 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze—finishing 26th in the overall medal standings.

Wizz Air, the official transportation partner of Hungary’s Olympic and Paralympic Committees, said that it took pride in ensuring the team’s safe return aboard one of its newest, eco-friendly aircraft.

The airline provided a plane featuring a unique design to honor the athletes. This aircraft has been in operation since May, serving various routes, including Budapest to Paris.

Wizz Air expressed its honor in transporting the athletes and commended their extraordinary accomplishments in the Games.