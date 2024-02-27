Magyar Posta Expects Increase in Package Delivery
Photo by Shutterstock.com
Magyar Posta expects an increase in package deliveries based on the government decree effective from March 28, which stipulates that all online store operators must also provide the delivery method with the universal postal service provider, according to profitline.hu.
Magyar Posta emphasized in its previous information about changes affecting webshops and their companies that the government decree still allows consumers to choose a courier service freely, so it does not grant Magyar Posta exclusivity.
In other words, the webshops' freedom to enter into contracts is not impaired; they can agree to cooperate with any courier service.
