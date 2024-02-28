MTI – Econews

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024, 15:55

Toy Seller Regio Játék Revenue Reaches HUF 21.4 bln in 2023

Retail

Image by regiojatek.hu

Revenue of Hungarian toy seller Regio Játék rose 6% to HUF 21.4 billion in 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

The average purchase in Regio Jatek's brick-and-mortar shops increased 4% to HUF 9,400, while webshop purchases averaged HUF 13,000, unchanged from a year earlier.

Online sales jumped 118%. 

Regio Játék has 42 stores and controls close to one-fifth of Hungary's toy market.

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9% MNB

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Economy | Feb 28, 2024, 12:55
Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU... EU

Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU...

Politics | Feb 28, 2024, 10:00
Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package Sustainability

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Business | Feb 28, 2024, 14:35
Shortlist for Expat CEO of the Year 2024 Unveiled Awards

Shortlist for Expat CEO of the Year 2024 Unveiled

Budapest | Feb 28, 2024, 17:00

