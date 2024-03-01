Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases in January

Retail sales in Lithuania slowed 0.6% year-on-year in January from an upwardly revised 2.1% rise in the previous month, data from the Vilnius-based Statistics Lithuania (LS) on Wednesday show.

It was the fourth consecutive month of growth but the slowest since May 2022, as sales eased both food (1.2% vs 1.4% in December 2023) and non-food products (2% vs 7%).

Meanwhile, sales fell at a softer pace for automotive fuel in specialized stores (-2.8% vs -6.3%).

On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade rose 1.1% in January, following a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in the previous month.