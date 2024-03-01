Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases in January
Retail sales in Lithuania slowed 0.6% year-on-year in January from an upwardly revised 2.1% rise in the previous month, data from the Vilnius-based Statistics Lithuania (LS) on Wednesday show.
It was the fourth consecutive month of growth but the slowest since May 2022, as sales eased both food (1.2% vs 1.4% in December 2023) and non-food products (2% vs 7%).
Meanwhile, sales fell at a softer pace for automotive fuel in specialized stores (-2.8% vs -6.3%).
On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade rose 1.1% in January, following a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in the previous month.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.