Competition Office Launches Probe of Temu
Photo by Ivan Kruk / Shutterstock.com
Hungary's Competition Office (GVH) on Tuesday announced the launch of a probe of Chinese-owned online marketplace Temu, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
GVH is scrutinizing Temu's business practices after receiving a number of reports, the watchdog said.
GVH pays close attention to the practices of tech companies and online market platforms that affect the interests of large numbers of consumers and businesses, and has required Google and PayPal to take remedial measures and sanctioned Apple and Booking.com in recent years.
A year ago, e-commerce platform Wish agreed to modify its business practices to avoid a fine after a GVH probe.
