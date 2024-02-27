Richter Board Elects New Chairman

Image by gedeonrichter.com

The board of Hungary's Gedeon Richter elected E. Szilveszter Vizi chairman, after accepting the resignation of Erik Bogsch, at a meeting on Monday, the pharmaceutical company said in an announcement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Bogsch will remain a member of the board. To acknowledge Mr Bogsch's commitment and contribution to Richter, the board named him lifetime honorary chairman of the company. They also decided on the establishment of the Bogsch Erik Foundation for Original Research and a prize with the same name. Bogsch had also served as Richter's CEO for decades before being replaced by Gábor Orbán in 2017. Vizi is a physician, pharmacologist and former head of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

