Lithuanian Industrial Production Grows in January
Image by Pixabay
Lithuania's industrial output expanded in January, driven by strong growth in the utility sector, data from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Monday. Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 4.3% year-on-year in January.
Production in the electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning segments alone grew 22.3% annually in January, and that in the manufacturing sector advanced 2%.
Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined sharply by 24.3% in January compared to last year. Among the major industrial groups, production of energy products increased the most, by 16% yearly in January, and that of intermediate goods rose by 2.2.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial output rose 7.1% in January, shifting from an upwardly revised 2.5% fall in the prior month.
