MOL Signs Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal
Image by Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is among the signers of the Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal, which the Hungarian Chemical Industry Association (Mavesz) helped to draft, the parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
In the declaration, 73 executives from 20 industrial sectors acknowledge that a successful green transition needs Europe to remain competitive which requires a regulatory environment that encourages industrial development. They press for streamlined regulations, a simplification of state subsidy frameworks and measures to help preserve European industry's global competitiveness.
Mavesz director Csaba Szabó said keeping key industries competitive is of primary importance from the perspective of economic development and sustainability. "European Union leaders need to recognise that leading industry players should be seen as partners not problems," he added.
Gabriel Szabó, who heads MOL's downstream division, said the group was committed to playing a big role in the circular economy of Central and Eastern Europe.
