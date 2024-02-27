Hungary to Take Delivery of Additional Gripen Fighters in 2025-2026

Hungary will take delivery of four new Gripen fighter jets in 2025 and 2026, Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on public television on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The order for the four aircraft, announced on Friday, during a visit to Budapest by Sweden's prime minister, will bring the number of aircraft in Hungary's Gripen fleet to 18.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky told news channel M1 that the Gripen fighters, which were being leased, would become the property of the state of Hungary in 2026.

Hungary signed the contract for its 14 Gripen fighters in 2001.