MTI – Econews

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024, 10:00

Hungary to Take Delivery of Additional Gripen Fighters in 2025-2026

Deals

Photo by Moni Lazar

Hungary will take delivery of four new Gripen fighter jets in 2025 and 2026, Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on public television on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The order for the four aircraft, announced on Friday, during a visit to Budapest by Sweden's prime minister, will bring the number of aircraft in Hungary's Gripen fleet to 18.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky told news channel M1 that the Gripen fighters, which were being leased, would become the property of the state of Hungary in 2026.

Hungary signed the contract for its 14 Gripen fighters in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February Analysis

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Economy | Feb 27, 2024, 12:20
Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President Parliament

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week HR

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50
Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day Conferences

Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day

Budapest | Feb 27, 2024, 08:30

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry

TRP Hungary, Partners Acquire KymiRing Circuit in Finland

TRP Hungary, Partners Acquire KymiRing Circuit in Finland

Business Industry | Feb 20, 2024, 11:20
Gloster, Systemfarmer to Merge

Gloster, Systemfarmer to Merge

Business Industry | Feb 17, 2024, 14:00
MOL Group Agrees to Buy Újpest FC

MOL Group Agrees to Buy Újpest FC

Business Industry | Feb 8, 2024, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics Domestic | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 26, 2024, 18:10
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business People | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT