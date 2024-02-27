Hungary to Take Delivery of Additional Gripen Fighters in 2025-2026
Photo by Moni Lazar
Hungary will take delivery of four new Gripen fighter jets in 2025 and 2026, Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on public television on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The order for the four aircraft, announced on Friday, during a visit to Budapest by Sweden's prime minister, will bring the number of aircraft in Hungary's Gripen fleet to 18.
Szalay-Bobrovniczky told news channel M1 that the Gripen fighters, which were being leased, would become the property of the state of Hungary in 2026.
Hungary signed the contract for its 14 Gripen fighters in 2001.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.