CATL Planning Carbon-neutral Production in Hungary

CATL aims to build a comprehensive battery production value chain that meets sustainability criteria in all respects, the company announced at the Hungarian Battery Day held for the third time on October 26 in Budapest.

Jason Chen, CATL's general manager responsible for operations in Europe emphasized in his keynote speech that the company’s battery plant in Debrecen will be equipped with state-of-the-art production technologies, in line with carbon neutrality efforts.

The Hungarian Battery Association organized the third Hungarian Battery Day in Budapest on October 26. The main objective of the international event is to bring together the players of the fast-growing battery industry and to initiate a discussion on the opportunities and challenges for cooperation in Hungary and the region. The conference is an important annual meeting point for the battery industry where professionals also have the opportunity to discuss the carbon neutrality goals for the development of the Hungarian battery value chain up to 2050.

“CATL actively supports the carbon neutrality targets set by the international community. We are very proud that we have already achieved carbon neutrality in four of our battery plants and our goal is to replicate these global experiences in Debrecen too. Our Hungarian plant will enable us to better serve the needs of the European market, enhance the development of our global manufacturing network, and help accelerate e-mobility and energy transition in Europe,” said Jason Chen in his keynote speech.

Balázs Szilágyi, CATL's European director for public affairs moderated a panel discussion on the new EU Batteries Regulation published in August 2023. During the panel, the executive director of Eurobat (Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers), René Schroeder gave an overview of the new regulation, while Jacopo Tosoni, the head of policy at EASE (European Association for Energy Storage) explained specific requirements for stationary energy storage systems. Ákos Nagy (Kinstellar) focused on how the battery value chain should prepare for the new regulation. His thoughts had been supported by Bernadett Papp (Pact Capital), who advised companies on how to further reduce their carbon footprint.