The ministry cited Péter Szijjártó as telling the groundbreaking event of the project that as a result, Hungary would gain a “global leading position” in green economy. The solar park constructed by BMW Manufacturing Hungary, a photovoltaic system to occupy an area equalling 71 football fields, will be the largest in the company group and also the largest industrial solar power plant in Hungary, he said.

Szijjártó said Hungary’s future leading position in the green economy rested on two pillars: the electronic transition in transport and the decarbonization of energy production.

“Europe’s trendiest car industry companies are making electric engines and cars in Hungary,” he explained. “The largest battery manufacturers are also active here, making batteries that are crucial for electric cars”.

“The cooperation between BMW and the city of Debrecen has resulted in Debrecen becoming one of the most developed cities in central Europe,” he said.

“Debrecen has become one of the most attractive centres for investment in central Europe, and we might as well say, it has become one of the European hubs of the new global car industry,” he added.

The minister noted that Hungary currently has some 278,000 household solar plants and nearly 3,500 industrial solar plants.

“As against the original plans for Hungary’s solar energy capacity to reach 6,000 megawatts by 2030, we have already reached 6,700 megawatts,” he added.