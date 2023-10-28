Hungary AM

BKK Launches Public Procurement for 50 Electric Buses

The Budapest Transport Center (BKK) has launched a public procurement procedure for the operation of 50 new electric buses, according to an announcement yesterday, writes business daily Világgazdaság.

According to the plans, the vehicles will enter the market from 2025. They are expected to have spacious seating, air conditioning, disabled accessibility, on-board cameras, and modern passenger information, among other things.

The tender is for the services necessary to put 50 electric buses into service, so in addition to the operation, it also includes the maintenance of the vehicles, the employment of drivers, and even the construction and maintenance of the charging infrastructure.

