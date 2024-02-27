Avg Compulsory Vehicle Insurance Premium Close to HUF 52,900
Image by Shutterstock.com
Hungarian car owners paid almost HUF 52,900, on average, for their annual compulsory vehicle insurance premiums in the fourth quarter, 11% more than in the same period a year earlier, a report by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows.
Motorists in Budapest paid higher premiums: an average HUF 74,400, up 12%.
The average premium for individual policies covering taxis rose 13% to HUF 153,400, while the premium for trucks rose 10% to HUF 81,100.
The average premium for fleet passenger cars increased 16% to HUF 57,600.
There were about 4,120,500 compulsory vehicle insurance policies in Hungary during the period.
MNB noted that payouts on compulsory vehicle insurance policy claims increased 7%.
