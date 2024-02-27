MTI – Econews

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024, 15:35

Avg Compulsory Vehicle Insurance Premium Close to HUF 52,900

Automotive

Image by Shutterstock.com

Hungarian car owners paid almost HUF 52,900, on average, for their annual compulsory vehicle insurance premiums in the fourth quarter, 11% more than in the same period a year earlier, a report by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows.

 Motorists in Budapest paid higher premiums: an average HUF 74,400, up 12%.

The average premium for individual policies covering taxis rose 13% to HUF 153,400, while the premium for trucks rose 10% to HUF 81,100.

The average premium for fleet passenger cars increased 16% to HUF 57,600.

There were about 4,120,500 compulsory vehicle insurance policies in Hungary during the period.

MNB noted that payouts on compulsory vehicle insurance policy claims increased 7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February Analysis

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Economy | Feb 27, 2024, 12:20
Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President Parliament

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week HR

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50
Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day Conferences

Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day

Budapest | Feb 27, 2024, 08:30

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry

AutoWallis Group to Remain Opel Importer in Hungary, 3 CEE C...

AutoWallis Group to Remain Opel Importer in Hungary, 3 CEE C...

Business Industry | Feb 26, 2024, 16:35
BYD Holds 1st Customer Delivery Ceremony in Hungary

BYD Holds 1st Customer Delivery Ceremony in Hungary

Business Industry | Feb 26, 2024, 10:05
Magyar Suzuki: On the Road Towards Being a Smart Plant

Magyar Suzuki: On the Road Towards Being a Smart Plant

Business Industry | Feb 26, 2024, 13:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics Domestic | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 26, 2024, 18:10
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business People | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT