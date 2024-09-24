With the production of the Terramar, Györ will become Audi’s first factory to produce vehicles of a sister brand: Before it became a standalone marque, Cupra was a Seat sub-brand.

Audi Hungaria Zrt. chairman Michael Breme said production of the Seat “sister brand” would contribute to high capacity utilization at the plant for the next five years.

Audi Hungaria director for vehicle production Zoltán Les said the Terramar is being produced on the same platform as the Audi Q3.

“By leveraging the combined expertise of Cupra and Audi, we have successfully integrated and optimised our processes. This was made possible through our adaptability and the synergies within the Volkswagen Group,” said Markus Haupt, vice president for production and logistics at Cupra.

“This project is a clear example of how joining forces benefits us all, making us more competitive and setting the stage for future collaborations that will allow us to continue to grow,” he added.

Cupra CEO Wayne Griffith said the marque, launched as a stand-alone brand in 2018, had sold more than 700,000 units in six years. “With today’s milestone, Cupra takes an important step forward in the brand’s journey. With the […] Terramar, we will not only grow our product portfolio but at the same time help our brand grow-up by bringing the Cupra mindset to new customers and new growing segments, without losing our rebellious and challenger spirit.”