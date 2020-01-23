IKEA to open pickup spots in the countryside

Bence Gaál

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA announced its 2020 plans for the Hungarian market, which includes the opening of four non-branded pickup spots as well as the creation of a self-service package pickup point at the chainʼs Örs Vezér tere store.

Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

The four non-branded pickup spots will increase IKEAʼs presence in the countryside. The company plans to create one in Pécs, Veszprém, Kecskemét, and Debrecen, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The self-service package pickup point at the chainʼs Örs Vezér tere store will feature lockers, coming in six different sizes, where customers may pick up previously ordered products

"We are still working on expanding and creating services in a way that makes us available for as many people as possible," says Mounia El Hilali, country retail manager & chief sustainability officer at IKEA for the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia. "In order to satisfy the current needs of our customers, we are undertaking the greatest transformation in the history of IKEA."

The company said that its turnover in Hungary grew by 20.5% in 2019, amounting to HUF 90.3 billion, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Its three stores in Hungary registered more than 6.7 million visitors. Approximately 3.5 million out of them made a purchase.

The company will also launch an initiative called "The Second Life of Furniture". This means that stores will buy back IKEA furniture from customers who do not need them anymore. The goods are then resold at the repurchase price at the discounted products department.