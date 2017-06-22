Hungary, Angola foreign ministers discuss energy cooperation

MTI – Econews

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, his Angolan counterpart, discussed economic cooperation possibilities at talks in Budapest on Wednesday, state news agency MTI reported.

Opportunities for Hungarian companies have been identified in the modernization of Angolaʼs energy sector and in food exports, said Szijjártó.

In prospective energy cooperation, the foreign minister noted a USD 400 million project under which the Hungarian subsidiaries of two multinational energy companies would produce and supply turbines and power transformers to Angola. The project will be supported through a USD 95 mln credit line Hungaryʼs Eximbank has opened to boost bilateral economic cooperation, he added.

Noting another area of cooperation, Szijjártó said Hungary would supply food manufacturing technology and food products to Angola.

Speaking about diplomatic ties, he noted that Hungary recently reopened its embassy in Luanda.

Addressing the same press conference, Chikoti welcomed the revival of friendship between the two countries and the economic and technical cooperation agreements signed between its governments.