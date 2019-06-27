Hungarian teenagers launch app against food waste

Three Hungarian secondary school students launched the world’s first online food sharing application dubbed “FoodOverflow” which helps to reduce food waste by creating a community of people living near each other, foodcoin.hu reported.

Photo by Tyler Olson/Shutterstock.com

The idea of Bence Boér, Ambrus Tóth and Péter Szigeti (all of them aged 15) came from a visit in a bakery, near closing time where they saw a lot of leftover pastry. Asking the owners about the leftovers, they realized that majority are usually thrown away.

Through the application and the website of FoodOverflow, users can offer unwanted or left over food, specifying the name, category, description, and the expiration date. A handover place is estimated by the device’s location or can be chosen on the map.

After each transaction, the supplier gets a virtual currency, the so-called “FoodCoin” to honor his or her offer.

According to a survey by the National Food Safety Authority, Hungarians produce 68 kg of food waste a year, of which 50% is down to squandering, elobolygonk.hu added.