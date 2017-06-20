Hungarian team wins Young Lions PR competition

BBJ

The Hungarian team of HPS Experience, comprising Luca Hadnagy and Paloma Madina, won the Gold Prize in the 2017 Young Lions PR competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, according to a Monday report in PRWeek, a site publishing public relations and communications news.

(Photo: www.canneslions.com)

The U.K. team of Jack Davy and PRWeek UK 30 Under 30-listed Ottilie Ratcliffe from The Romans brought home the Silver prize, while Christian Gómez and Estefani Solórzano from Comunidad de Empresas de Comunicación de Costa Rica took the Bronze, the site reported.

The Hungarian team, which finished first by beating 21 teams of two, competed with a campaign focused on an assignment from the British Red Cross on “silent emergencies.”