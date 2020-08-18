Hungarian sports supplier contract goes to Catapult

MTI – Econews

Listed Australian sports performance analytics company Catapult said it won a contract to supply 16 Hungarian sports academies and teams with video analysis and wearable technology services, according to state news agency MTI.

Photo by nikolaskus/Shutterstock.hu

Catapult won the contract, the companyʼs biggest ever, with BMSK Sport Nonprofit following a competitive tender and due diligence.

Catapult will supply its devices and services to the football, handball and basketball teams for four years.

"The partnership will open up several new commercial opportunities in Hungary to upgrade teams with Catapult’s future solution and service initiatives and further reinforces the opportunity in Europe with sports academies in emerging markets," Catapult said.