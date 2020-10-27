Hungarian peppers win international awards

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarian chili peppers made in a foil tent in Báránd (190 km east of Budapest) by ChillER Manufaktúra, have won several international awards this year, according to a report by magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Photo by chiller-manufaktura.business.site

The family business, which began operations in 2017, has won four awards this year, including a gold medal in the honey category of the American Artisan Flave Awards competition with its chili honey.

It also won a bronze medal in the competition with its spicy tomato sauce. ChillER Manufaktúra produces chili and other related products, sold through its webshop, including sauces, honey, and chocolates.