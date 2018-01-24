Hungarian Lidl staff to get 20% pay rise

MTI – Econews

The local unit of German-owned discount chain Lidl is raising the pay of its full-time staff by an average 20% from March 1, Lidl Hungary said on Tuesday, as reported by state news wire MTI.

The monthly gross salary of store workers will rise to HUF 290,000-320,000, while store managersʼ pay will increase to HUF 658,000-720,000.

Additionally, all Lidl staff get an annual HUF 96,000 of vouchers for healthcare services.

Hungarians who work in retail earn on average gross HUF 262,000 per month, the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show. Blue collar workers in the sector earn HUF 213,000, while white collar workers earn HUF 410,000 per month.