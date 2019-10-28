Hungarian-Israeli JV to develop self-driving bus comms system

MTI – Econews

Hungarian and Israeli business partners have established a joint venture to develop a communication system for dispatchers and passengers on self-driving buses, diplomatic and government officials from the two countries said at the Hungarian embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Image: Pixabay

Szabolcs Szolnoki, the embassyʼs science and technology attaché, told Hungarian news agency MTI that the diplomatic mission had encouraged the Hungarian and Israeli business partners to apply for support for their project from the Hungarian-Israeli Research and Development Fund, to which the two countries have each contributed EUR 3 million.

Daniel Zucker, who is in charge of coordinating innovative transport solutions for the Israeli Prime Ministerʼs Office, said the establishment of the JV, dubbed WeVid, was the first major result of cooperation between Israel and Hungary established in the automotive industry three years earlier.

WeVid will have access to ZalaZone, Hungaryʼs new test track for self-driving vehicles, to develop its solution, according to the report.