Hong Kong trade delegation visits Hungary

MTI – Econews

A business delegation of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), led by Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah, arrived in Budapest for a two-day visit on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Skyline of Hong Kong

The delegation was scheduled to meet with top officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, as well as with executives of financial institutions, investment firms, and Hungarian companies.

Members were also set to visit the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), automotive industry supplier Johnson Electric Hungary, and Rail Cargo Terminal - BILK, and to hold talks with representatives of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA).

The HKTDC delegation includes some 30 executives and startup owners from the financial, infrastructural development, insurance, legal consulting, accounting, technology, and commercial sectors.

At a meeting with Yau on Thursday, Gábor Gion, state secretary at the Ministry of Finance, said Hungary offers Hong Kong a favorable investment environment with good infrastructure, a skilled labor force, an advantageous geographical location, and a strengthening role as a financial and commercial center. He noted that companies from Hong Kong have plants in the cities of Hatvan, Ózd and Miskolc.

The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kongʼs trade. It is active in Hungary since 2015.