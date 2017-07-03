Hell Energy inaugurates HUF 30 bln canning plant

MTI – Econews

Quality Pack, a unit of soft drink maker Hell Energy, inaugurated a HUF 30 billion canning plant in Szikszó (northeast Hungary) on Friday, according to state news wire MTI.

The 42,000 square-meter plant can turn out 1.2 billion cans a year. The headcount at the plant will reach 150 within three years.

The investment was financed by Eximbank, UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced last year that the government would support the investment with a HUF 7 bln grant.

Hell Energy had after-tax profit of HUF 1.3 bln on revenues of HUF 27.9 bln last year, public records show.