Graphisoft Park Q1 profit climbs 50%

MTI – Econews

First-quarter after-tax profit of Graphisoft Park, a listed company that owns and operates a business park in the north of the capital, rose 50% year-on-year to EUR 1.017 million, an earnings report released Monday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Profits were lifted by higher revenues and other income, lower interest costs and a write-off in the base period.

Revenues rose 3% to EUR 2.471 mln. Other income climbed 56% to EUR 126,000. Net interest costs fell 40% to EUR 158,000. The write-off in the base period came to EUR 123,000.

In its guidance for 2017, Graphisoft Park puts revenues at EUR 10.4 mln, up EUR 900,000 from 2016. It targets net profit of EUR 3.5 mln, EUR 300,000 higher than last year.