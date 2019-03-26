Graphisoft Park proposes HUF 126/share dividend

BBJ

The eponymous listed company operating the Graphisoft Park business park will propose a HUF 126-per-share dividend to its shareholders, tozsdeforum.hu reported.

The board of the company will held its annual meeting on April 29. Graphisoft Park recently converted into the local form of a real estate investment trust and is required to pay 90% of profit to shareholders.

After the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report in February, Graphisoft Park said its board would propose a dividend of EUR 4 million, or around EUR 0.4 per share, on after-tax profit of EUR 4.452 mln. The proposed dividend is almost exactly EUR 0.4 per share, calculating with the National Bank of Hungary’s (MNB) official daily fixing.