Gin-filled Christmas tree baubles now available in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Regional startup Loco Shark is bringing a truly disruptive Christmas idea to Hungary: tree baubles, filled with gin, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Online marketplace startup Loco Shark came up with the idea of distributing these baubles after reading a story about a Scottish liquor producer who sold 30,000 gin-filled Christmas tree baubles in 82 seconds flat, just by posting one press release online.

The idea landed the producer EUR 350,000 in funding, with the product scooping the "Innovation of the Year" prize at the Scottish Gin Awards in the year following its introduction.

However, it was impossible to order such baubles in CEE countries until Loco Shark noticed the market gap. The online storeʼs own take on this Christmas decoration, called "Loco Santa Balls", filled with gin, of course, was awarded a gold medal for quality this year. The product is now available in Hungary as well.

More information is available here.