GE Healthcare, Hiventures partner to support startups

MTI – Econews

GE Healthcare, the healthcare division of General Electric, and Hiventures, the venture capital fund manager of the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), signed a strategic agreement on Monday that will support innovation in the healthcare industry, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

A significant share of the startups in which Hiventures invests are in the healthcare sector, and accessing GE Healthcareʼs global network can accelerate their development, said Hiventures CEO Kornél Kisgergely.

GE Magyarorszag VP Endre Ascsillán said GE Healthcare and Hiventures will try together to find the best ways to help the most promising startups get the funding and professional support necessary to bring their projects to fruition in the shortest time possible.

The agreement was signed at the close of EIT Health Venture Lab, an accelerator, exposing participants to incubators, research training and education in an EIT-ecosystem oriented toward business opportunity development.