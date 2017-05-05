FrieslandCampina’s SSC to create 150 jobs

BBJ

FrieslandCampina, a Netherlands-based cooperative-owned dairy company, has announced it will set up a shared services center (SSC) in Budapest, providing jobs for a staff of 150, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted at a press conference announcing the investment that the company currently has production capacity in Hungary. He interpreted the latest investment as a sign of satisfaction from the Dutch firm.

Szijjártó also noted that more than 100 firms operate some 110 shared services centers in Hungary, employing a total of almost 42,000 people.

FrieslandCampina has 80 plants around the world and its products are available in 100 countries. In Hungary, the company’s portfolio includes the brands Milli and Pöttyös.

Currently FrieslandCampina employs a staff of 500 in the country and saw HUF 30 billion revenues last year.