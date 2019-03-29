Foundation stone of evosoft HQ laid

Bence Gaál

The foundation stone of the future headquarters of evosoft Hungary Kft., one of the largest software houses in Hungary, and part of the Siemens Group, has been laid this week, with the project expected to be completed by early 2021, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A visualization of the new evosoft headquarters.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by Ádám Szigeti, Deputy Secretary of State for Innovation; Roland Busch, chief technology officer and chief operating officer of Siemens AG; Noah Steinberg, chairman and CEO of WING Zrt., the developer of the building; István Petényi, managing director of evosoft Hungary Kft.; and Dale A. Martin, CEO of Siemens Zrt.

The six-floor office building is the second phase of the Hungarian Nobel Prize-winners Research and Development Park, at Magyar Tudósok körút 11. Upon completion, evosoft Hungary says it will be able to work on the latest digitalization solutions on about 20,400 sqm out of the building’s total floor area of 22,000 sqm.

"WING’s goal is to provide a long-term solution to the global demand for property from leading large companies active in Hungary as their partner," Steinberg said.

"Our ambition is also perfectly exemplified by evosoft’s new headquarters. With the new office building, we will create world-class jobs and, at the same time, a building that will be a key element of the bank of the Danube and the cityscape, which will have the latest technologies and will be environmentally friendly and energy-saving according to the criteria of the LEED ʼGoldʼ environmental awareness trademark."

"When we decided to combine our software development activities at our sites in Budapest in one center, our goal was to make our staff work more efficiently," István Petényi, managing director of evosoft Hungary Kft. pointed.

He added that, with its new central office building, the company wished "to create a world-class and inspiring workplace environment" for its more than 1,600 employees.

"Siemens aims to bring together the best talents Hungary can offer and help them unleash their full potential," Roland Busch, COO and CTO of Siemens AG said.

"The new evosoft building reflects Siemens’ commitment to Hungary, and to the digital age. It will be a motivating working environment for digital thinkers, a fertile ground for collaboration and innovation."

The participants also buried a time capsule at the construction site, which also contained, among other things, the long-term cooperation agreement between the companies.