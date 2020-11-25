Főtaxi wins Budapest Airport tender for 3rd time

MTI – Econews

Főtaxi has won Budapest Airportʼs passenger transport tender so it will be the official taxi company of the airport operator for another five years from December, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by ver0nicka / Shutterstock.com

Főtaxi has won the airport contract for the third time in a row since 2010, the company said on Tuesday.

The company plans to quadruple the number of EV charging stations at the airport.

Főtaxi had revenue of HUF 2.69 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, up 11% from a year earlier, public records show.