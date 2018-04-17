Fornetti raises salaries again

BBJ

As of May 1, bakery company Fornetti Kft. will raise salaries by 10-15% on average. This is the fourth salary raise within two years, the company said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With the recent salary raises, Fornetti has spent some HUF 500 million more on employees, all 800 of whom have benefited from the increases, the press release says.

Since management was taken over by the new owner, Swiss-based Aryzta AG, the company has been concentrating on salary development. The last raise was announced in 2016, an increase of 10%. In addition, the difference from lowered social contributions was also redirected to wage increases.

As a result, monthly salaries rose by HUF 8,000 gross last year and an additional HUF 10,000 this year at Fornetti, the company said.