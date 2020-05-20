Food delivery bump likely to persist

Nicholas Pongratz

In the long run, the food delivery industry will also be affected by the coronavirus epidemic, which has led to a sudden surge and is expected to stabilize at a high level, says conservative economic daily Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In recent weeks, NetPincér and Wolt have signed 1,200 and 1,000 new restaurants respectively. Most are expected to remain in the online food ordering market in the long-term, taking advantage of the risk-free source of revenue.

Participation in home delivery does not involve a fixed cost for restaurants, and commissions are only paid for the service after the actual turnover and orders are placed, emphasized Debóra Blaumann, marketing director of NetPincér.

She added that, so far, and despite the changing regulations, no significant change in turnover has been observed in the countryside compared to the previous period, so many people still order regularly from the company, vg.hu adds.