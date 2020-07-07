FlixBus to offer 11 destinations in Croatia

Bence Gaál

From July 9, FlixBus will offer direct bus services between Hungary and 11 destinations in Croatia, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Buses will be available four days a week, from Thursday to Friday. Travelers will be able to get on board not only in Budapest, but in Siófok as well.

The offered destinations in Croatia are Rijeka, Opatija, Pula, Rovinj, Zadar, Biograd na Moru, Pakoštane, Pirovac, Šibenik, Trogir and Split.

Recently, FlixBus restored its distance bus service between Budapest and Zagreb. Since the company also offers domestic bus services in Croatia, Hungarians can get to even more destinations, such as Krk, Vodice, Makarska, and Dubrovnik, after transferring in Zagreb.



"One of the reasons behind FlixBusʼ global success is that we are shaping our services according to the needs of our travelers, be it network or onboard developments," says László Arany, regional director, FlixBus. "We believe that the most important thing for those wishing to go on a holiday this season is to be able to travel in hygienic conditions with flexible travel options. In order to meet these expectations, we have introduced even more comprehensive guidelines for keeping buses clean than before. In terms of flexibility, as in previous years, booked trips can still be easily modified: our passengers can book their tickets for a later bus up to 15 minutes before departure."

