FlixBus announces direct buses to Sarajevo

Bence Gaál

Intercity bus service provider FlixBus announced the launch of a direct bus connection between Budapest and Sarajevo, with the start of the service scheduled for December 6, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Apart from Sarajevo, the towns of Visoko, Kakanj, Zenica, Zepce, Maglaj, and Modrica will also become directly accessible from Budapest.

Initially, there will be three night-buses per week, departing from Budapest at 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and arriving in Sarajevo at 6:25 a.m. the following day.

FlixBus says, that there will be daily buses between December 15 and January 6, with the exception of two days of national holiday.

"The Balkan countries have become increasingly popular destinations in recent years," says László Arany, regional managing director at FlixBus. "Due to its history and cultural diversity, Sarajevo is one of the most interesting capitals of the region, attracting an increasing number of passengers. Thanks to our green buses, the city will now be accessible to Hungarians with climate-friendly community transport as well."

FlixBus increased its capacity on several southern routes this year. In the summer schedule this year, there were already 17 Croatian coastal towns available, alongside 12 buses daily to Zagreb.

The company also doubled the number of buses to Belgrade and Novi Sad this fall, meaning that passengers may choose between four daily buses, when traveling to Serbia.

The company has also expanded to Bulgaria, meaning that the current European Capital of Culture, Plovdiv, is also directly accessible from Hungary via FlixBus.