First double-decker train for MÁV rolled out

BBJ

The first double-decker "KISS" train, produced by Switzerlandʼs Stadler for Hungarian State Railways (MÁV), was ceremonially rolled out Tuesday in Dunakeszi (19 km north of Budapest), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

State-owned rolling stock company Dunakeszi Járműjavító finished work on the first "KISS" double-decker multiple unit that Swiss rolling stock supplier Stadler is supplying to MÁV-Start, the passenger transportation unit of MÁV.

According to an agreement between MÁV-Start and Stadler, the presented vehicle and 10 additional units are set to enter commercial service from February 2020 on suburban railway lines from the capital to Vác and Cegléd. At the beginning of 2021, eight more double-decker trains are expected to arrive, meaning that these suburban lines will be served completely by modern electric trains.

MÁV says that with the double-decker units, journey times will shorten, and the timetable will also be stabilized. MÁV-Start and Stadler signed a framework agreement in 2017 about the delivery of up to 40 units, which can be exercised in the form of different delivery contracts in the following eight years.

State news wire MTI reported that MÁV ordered 11 "KISS" trains for HUF 60.5 billion in 2017, another eight trains for HUF 39 bln in 2018, and signed an agreement for the final 21 trains this June.

The multiple units, some 156 meters in length, 2.8 meters wide, and 4.6 meters high, will consist of six coaches. An entire train seats up to 600 passengers, 50% more compared to a single-decker unit of the same length. The trains will each be equipped with four toilets, one accessible for persons with reduced mobility, while in the multifunctional areas there will be space for four wheelchairs, as well as 12 bicycles or five strollers.

The new vehicles have been designed according to the latest safety standards. They will also be equipped with EVM and ETCS Level 2 train control systems, making them able to run at a top speed of 160 km/h. MÁV says that passengers will be able to enjoy smooth running, a state-of-the-art passenger information system, a spacious and bright interior, air conditioning, and free Wi-Fi.

