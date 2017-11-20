Extreme Digital reports 20% rise in online Black Friday orders

BBJ

Online shoppers mostly bought mobile phones, refrigerators, washing and drying machines, toys and TV sets on this yearʼs first of two Black Fridays in Hungary, according to figures released by online store Extreme Digital. Significant orders also came in from abroad.

Online shops operating in Hungary hold annual Black Friday sales on different dates, some on November 17, others on November 24, and some prolonging the sales for several days. Extreme Digital held theirs on November 17, recording sales figures higher than last year, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal shows.

Orders received by Friday afternoon were 20% above those of 2016, while around 10% more visitors placed orders, the data show. The highest amount of visitors was registered at 7.20 a.m., with 60,000 unique visitors browsing products. Extreme Digital also received a high amount of orders from neighboring countries and London, the press release says.

According to statistics registered by online store eMAG on Black Friday in Romania, two-thirds of orders were placed on mobile devices, and the average value of orders was RON 970 (approx. EUR 210). The most expensive order was for a Range Rover Sport 3.0 SUV for EUR 85,999. Romanians ordered mostly white goods, TV sets and mobile phones, but also gold (2.8 kgs) and medical subscriptions.