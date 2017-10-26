EV charging stations continue to proliferate

BBJ

Charging stations for electric vehicles are rapidly spreading across Hungary. Prices of electric vehicles are still high, but are expected to start dropping in the near future, according to a report by economic daily Világgazdaság.

By May next year, almost 300 additional charging stations for electric vehicles will start operating in Hungary, according to e-Mobi Elektromobilitás Nonprofit Kft. - the fully state-owned company coordinating government subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure, established at the initiative of the Ministry for National Economy.

The new stations will be installed in four phases: 50 in Hungaryʼs largest cities; 40 in areas frequented by tourists, such as Lake Balaton and the Tokaj wine-growing region; 40 near central and local government offices; and 20 near motorways. Each of the stations can charge several vehicles simultaneously.

The tender for producing the stations has been completed. A consortium of Elektromotive Hungaria and Franceʼs DBT will produce the 50 kW charging stations near motorways, while T-Systems Europe will make lower voltage ones. Currently 170 public EV charging stations are operating in Hungary.

Several factors keep electric vehicles overpriced, noted Világgazdaság. On the one hand, electric cars are not yet designed as such, but are modified versions of traditional models. In addition, the secondary market for motor parts is not sufficiently developed. However, the paper added, the situation will gradually change, given the significant state subsidies for purchasing electric cars.