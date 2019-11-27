EMAG sells more than 250,000 products on Black Friday

Bence Gaál

Online retail company eMAG.hu says that it has sold more than 250,000 products together with its 1,400 marketplace partners during this yearʼs Black Friday promotion, with credit cards becoming increasingly popular as a payment method, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company registered a record increase of card payment compared to the previous year, as more than 70,000 customers choose this payment method, compared to 40,000 in 2018.

"This years’ eMAG Black Friday edition reveals that trust in eMAG and online payments is increasing, as people began to understand that this payment method is easier and 100% secure," said Catalin Dit, country manager, eMAG Hungary. "Moreover, we noticed a very high interest for special products - such as travel packages and flight ticket discounts, pointing out that Hungarians are committed to investing to traveling, thus they are open to new experiences and to discover new travel destinations."

During the peak of the event, there were more than 184,000 concurrent visitors on the platform. The golden second was at 7:09:49 a.m. when 298 products were sold. Throughout the day, some 71% out of the more than 2.75 million visits arrived from mobile devices. The company says that it reveals that people are more interested in shopping and payment methods which are easy to use, and have no time and place restrictions.

Throughout the day, visitors looked at more than 33.6 million pages with the deals bringing eMAG around 28,000 first-time customers. The most expensive order amounted had a higher value than HUF 1.3 million. Among eMAGʼs special products, the most popular products were travel packages (877), flight tickets (95), and adventure packages (57).

Furthermore, eMAG sold approximately 37,300 products of its home/DIY category, followed by toys and baby care products (35,900), and beauty & hygiene products (26,800). Among electronics, most customers opted for TVs (9,500 orders), followed by smartphones (7,700) and laptops (4,900). Additionally, the company and its marketplace partners sold about 16,800 small domestic appliances, some 11,900 large domestic appliances, as well as 5,700 products from the furniture and mattresses category.