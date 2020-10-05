Your cart

DPD inaugurates HUF 5 bln distribution center in Budapest

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, October 5, 2020, 15:35

Express delivery company DPD inaugurated a HUF 5 billion distribution center in Budapest last week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by daily_creativity / Shutterstock.com

Yves Delmas, DPDʼs COO for Europe, noted the fast expansion of the express delivery business in the region in a video message and expressed hope the new distribution center would strengthen DPDʼs market position.

DPD, headquartered in France, set up its Hungarian unit in 2003. Last year, DPD Hungária had revenue of over HUF 10 billion.

 

 

