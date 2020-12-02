Divestment of Tescoʼs Polish business enables focus on other V4 countries

Nicholas Pongratz

U.K. supermarket chain Tescoʼs divestment of its business in Poland allows the company to focus on its activities in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as a whole, which supports strategy and a more profitable operation, the managing director of the local unit Zsolt Pártos told business daily Világgazdaság.

Pártos told the paper that Tescoʼs situation in Poland was "totally different" from its positions in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He explained that the Polish business had just 5% market share and was loss-making, while the businesses in the other three countries, where Tesco has 10-15% market share, were profitable.

"Itʼs a good opportunity for Tescoʼs Hungarian unit, that the value added of the central structure can be focused on these three countries after [the Polish divestment]; they can get more support for strategy, and operations could become more profitable," he added. Tesco announced in June that it had agreed to sell its 301 stores in Poland to Salling Group, Denmarkʼs biggest retailer.