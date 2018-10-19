Design company Maform predicts boom for automotive industry

Bence Gaál

Hungarian design company Maform predicts a boom in the automotive industry in the near future, driven by innovations and modern solutions, with a marked shift in automotive design methods as well, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Péter Molnár, co-founder and CEO of Maform Design talked about a variety of topics at the first week of Ljubljana Month of Design, including the growth of Maform and product design, as well as the automotive industry.

"We expect a shift in the future and in parallel a mammoth boom in the automotive industry as producers start to shift from mechanical innovations to user-centred digital and smart solutions," said Molnár.

"This is a niche market currently in the B2B sector and there aren’t really any companies focusing on automotive GUI and UX. We also expect AI/AR/VR technologies to rise. And of course: sustainability – although the word tends to be overused – was never more important than today."

Last month, Maform announced a partnership agreement with Japanese automotive producer Phiaro, with the design company set to assist the company with its automobile user interfaces.

Statistica.comʼs figures show that automobile manufacturers are set to sell more than 81 million vehicles by the end of 2018, up from an average of under 55 million between 2000 and 2014.

Furthermore, by 2020 growing digitalization and advancements in technology will have increased automotive industry investments to USD 82 billion, according to percenttotech.com.