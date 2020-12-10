CTP successfully completes 2nd Green bond issue

Bence Gaál

Logistic property company CTP has successfully issued its second Green bond for EUR 400 million, following the companyʼs inaugural EUR 650 mln issue in October, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The three-year bond, issued on November 27, carrying a fixed annual coupon rate of 0.625%, received a strong reception from investors and was several times oversubscribed, with a peak order book in excess of EUR 1 billion.

CTP chose to issue Green bonds following its 2019 commitment to certify its entire portfolio of logistics and industrial projects to the BREEAM Very Good standard and higher.

Richard Wilkinson, CFO of CTP, comments, "CTP was in the right place at the right time to be able to successfully execute its second Green bonds. CTP’s robust credit fundamentals are illustrated in our third quarter 2020 results, which enabled us to successfully mobilize demand with both existing as well as new institutional investors. Given our strategy to migrate our debt funding to a largely unsecured debt platform, we saw the opportunity to issue a bond with a maturity of three years."

"This establishes a new data-point for our debt-yield curve, whilst at the same time maintaining the consolidated tenor of our debt profile, as we will use part of the proceeds to prepay bank debt with a shorter term. I am particularly pleased with the fixed annual coupon of 0.625% for the three-year tenor. Logistics properties continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, particularly in CEE, which has some of the strongest economic fundamentals in Europe," he adds.

The new debt issue achieved broad institutional distribution, selling primarily to asset managers (66%), with the bulk of demand coming from the United Kingdom/Ireland (34%), BeNeLux (22%), the DACH region (18%), France (14%) and Iberia/Italy (9%).

Jan Evert Post, head of investor relations at CTP, adds, "For the second time in a row, we are very pleased by the depth and breadth of support for this CTP issuance. Our second Green bonds issue will further decrease the cost of CTP’s debt."

The timing of the issue proved to be quite positive, allowing CTP to achieve attractive pricing and to upsize the issue by EUR 50 mln from the original guidance of EUR 350 mln.

The newly issued Green bond matures on November 27, 2023 and carries a fixed annual coupon at the rate of 0.625%. CTP B.V. bonds are rated Baa3 (Stable) by Moody’s and BBB- (Stable) by S&P Prague.