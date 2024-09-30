Corvinus University of Budapest has performed remarkably, competing for the first time in the QS MBA (Master of Business Administration) education ranking, which was published on September 25.

To be included in the Global MBA Rankings, the program must be taught mainly on-campus, be taught full-time and have an average class size of at least 15 students. All schools must be accredited by either AACSB, AMBA, EFMD, the university told the Budapest Business Journal.

In Hungary, only Corvinus’ full-time MBA program meets these criteria, and it reached the 150-200th place out of 340 programs in 58 countries on the global list. The European ranking includes 91 institutions, three from the Central and Eastern European region. Corvinus earned the best regional ranking here, shared with the Croatian Zagreb School of Economics and Management, which also means the 50th position in Europe.

The QS MBA ranking examines institutions in five dimensions: employability, ROI, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, thought leadership and class&faculty diversity.

“Corvinus’ result in the international MBA ranking is a great confirmation that our university can increase its international weight year by year. We are particularly proud that in the employability dimension Corvinus’ full-time MBA program finished even higher, in 80th place in the global ranking, and that also performed above average in the diversity criterion,” said Ákos Varga, acting dean of Corvinus for Executive and Professional Training.

At the top of the global MBA list are American universities – Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School. The best in Europe are the London Business School, HEC Paris and Cambridge (Judge) – they occupy fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively in the world rankings.