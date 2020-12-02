Continental investing HUF 25.6 bln at plants in Hungary

MTI – Econews

German automotive industry supplier Continental will spend HUF 25.6 billion to install production lines for next-generation vehicle electronics at its bases in Budapest and Veszprém, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The government is supporting the investment, which will preserve 4,127 jobs, with a HUF 7.7 bln grant, Szijjártó said.

Continental Automotive Hungary managing director Róbert Keszte noted that the group has been a strategic partner of the Hungarian government since 2013, and that partnership continues during the coronavirus crisis, too.

Continental has seven plants, a logistics base, and a development center in Hungary.