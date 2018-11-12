Construction company Közgép sold to Duna Aszfalt

MTI – Econews

Businessman Zsolt Nyerges on Saturday announced the sale of construction company Közgép to Duna Aszfalt, owned by László Szíjj, state news agency MTI reported. The sale represents another step in the gradual takeover by Fidesz-connected businesses of assets formerly owned by former Fidesz treasurer Lajos Simicska.

In the summer, Nyerges acquired Közgép from his former business partner Lajos Simicska, as part of the latterʼs sale of all his companies and investments. Simicska was formerly a close friend and ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, but they broke ties acrimoniously three years ago.

The Közgép transaction ensures the companyʼs continued operation and the survival of its expertise, Nyerges said, without disclosing any further details. Közgép had net revenues of HUF 9.5 billion last year, down from HUF 29.4 bln in 2016, public records show.

Duna Aszfalt had net revenues of HUF 75.6 bln last year, more than double the HUF 32.5 bln in 2016, public records show. As local news reports noted, its owner is a business partner in several ventures with the magnate Lőrinc Mészáros, a close ally of the prime minister.

